Pakistan urges UN Police’s engagement in improving peacekeeping operations

Describing United Nations Police as a cornerstone of global peacekeeping, Pakistan has called for the inclusion of their perspectives in U.N.’s flagship activity that helps countries in conflict transition to peace.

“Their (UN Police) insights make a critical difference in improving peacekeeping operations,” Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told UN Security Council which met to discuss UN support to conflict-affected countries. “It is crucial that perspectives of the UN Police be included in decision-making on peacekeeping missions, including mission planning and resourcing.”

Ambassador Akram also underscored the need for realistic mandates to ensure the success of peacekeeping operations. “In the situations, where a rapid deployment of Formed Police Units, instead of military, is necessary, the deployment should be based on clear and achievable mandates and supported by adequate resources,” he said. The Pakistani envoy said that policing in peacekeeping operations needs to evolve in a way that is capable of addressing complex, non-traditional threats involving organized crime, human trafficking, terrorism and weaponization of technology. In this regard, he emphasized the need for employing technology to enable the UN police to fulfill its mandate.

“The UN police must receive adequate training and capacity building and should integrate technology in its operations by using tools such as Generative Artificial Intelligence, virtual reality (VR) tools, drones, surveillance equipment, and data analytics.”

He said that there was also the imperative of prioritizing capacity building, institutional development and rebuilding local law enforcement structures of the host government, to ensure sustainable peace and stability, considering the crucial role of the UN Police in the post-conflict transitions.

As a longstanding contributor, he said Pakistan has deployed 50 Formed Police Units (FPUs) in UN peace operations across Haiti, Darfur, East Timor, and Ivory Coast. Demonstrating unwavering dedication to public service and international peace, 11 Pakistani police personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, the Pakistani envoy said, adding that the current readiness of a Pakistani FPU on the Rapid Deployment Level (RDL) underscores the country’s preparedness for international peacekeeping efforts.

Ambassador Akram said that Pakistani police officers are recognized for their professionalism and commitment under the UN Police (UNPOL) banner. He said that Police Advisor Faisal Shahkar represented Pakistan at the highest levels, while Shahzadi Gulfam became the first-ever recipient of the International Female Police Peacekeeper Award in 2011.

Earlier, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, said that today’s meeting offers the opportunity to discuss a critical question: “How can we position United Nations police to be prepared for the future and the challenges that, even as they evolve, retain many known aspects?”

Such challenges, he noted, include lack of adherence to the rule of law, corruption, disregard for international law, transnational organized crime and human-rights violations. Further, he underlined the need to work collectively to ensure that United Nations police are properly prepared, equipped and resourced “to meet whatever tomorrow brings”.

However, he emphasized that “the gap between peacekeeping mandates and what the missions can, in practice, actually deliver has become increasingly apparent”. Yet, the Action for Peacekeeping agenda continues to help close this gap, as do the areas prioritized within the Action for Peacekeeping Plus agenda. “Although our footprint may be smaller today”, said Shahkar, the UN Police Adviser, the tasks and responsibilities of the United Nations police remain complex. This includes support to develop host-State policing capacities and institutions that underpin long-term stability and the rule of law.

Noting the need to enhance trust between missions, host-State Government institutions and host populations, he said that it is vital to address mis- and disinformation. He also called for investment in training, highlighting the United Nations Police Commanders Course — “the crown jewel in the United Nations Police Training Architecture”.

He also pointed out that United Nations police help reinforce the capacities of their host-State policing counterparts and support their operations, detailing several examples of this — including in the Central African Republic. There, United Nations police provided extensive training for internal security forces, with a particular emphasis on human rights, gender-based violence and security in preparation for upcoming elections. Underlining the importance of skilled and knowledgeable police commanders, he urged: “We need your support in ensuring that such officers — including highly skilled women and Francophone officers — are made available.”