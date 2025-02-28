Robbers loot millions from a bank in Lasbela

Unidentified gunmen entered a bank branch located in Uthal area of Lasbela and escaped from the scene after looting millions in cash on Friday.

According to details, the six armed assailants made bank staff hostage at gunpoint and looted the cash.

Soon after receiving the report of the incident, a heavy contingent of police under the supervision of SHO Uthal Yar Mohammad reached the area and launched a hot chase of the robbers.

After taking notice of police team, the robbers opened fire on them in which SHO Yar Mohammad received serious bullet wounds. The injured SHO was immediately rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Uthal.

Sources in the bank said that six robbers made the bank staff hostage and took away all the cash which run into millions. The exact amount could not be divulged immediately but it was surely in millions of rupees, the sources added.

Two policemen guarding the bank were injured in a clash with the robbers. Later, the injured SHO and the cops were rushed to Karachi for further treatment. The police have cordoned off the area and summoned reinforcements to trace down the robbers.