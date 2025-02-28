Jazz declared as most inclusive company

Annual Global DEI Benchmarks Awards were held at Marriott Karachi by HR Metrics on 25 Feb 2025 . Mr. Akif Saeed Chairman Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Dr. Ishrat Hussain, former Governor State Bank of Pakistan were Guests of Honor. Program included 250 attendees from 50 inclusive companies representing 15 industries.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Akif Saeed emphasized that DEI is a business imperative essential for sustainable growth. He highlighted SECP’s efforts in promoting gender diversity at corporate boards, reducing pay gaps, and advancing inclusive economic participation. Dr. Ishrat Hussain emphasized the impact of DEI on national economic growth, citing Bangladesh’s success through female education and empowerment. Zahid Mubarik CEO HR Metrics said that Pakistan industry has witnessed 15% growth in the companies using global DEI standards during year 2024.