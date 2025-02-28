DC Lahore active in the field as clean mission continues

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, has intensified efforts under the ongoing Clean Mission by conducting visits to various locations in Tehsil Shalimar. Accompanied by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Shahid Abbas Kathia and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Muhammad Saqib Tarazi, the DC reviewed the state of cleanliness, encroachments, and other civic measures in Shadbagh and its surrounding areas. Expressing strong displeasure at an uncovered manhole, he issued immediate directives for it to be covered, emphasising that negligence in cleanliness matters will not be tolerated. “Providing a clean environment is essential, and the Lahore Waste Management Company must ensure that no lapses occur,” he stated. The Deputy Commissioner issued clear instructions to the Water and Sanitation Agency to enhance the city’s drains and sewerage system, highlighting the need for functional infrastructure. He called for mega operations to eliminate encroachments without leniency, noting that the encroachment mafia has been repeatedly warned and now strict action is imperative. “There is no room for leniency; we must deal firmly with those who disregard the law,” he asserted. He also stressed the removal of banners, posters, and streamers on a priority basis to combat visual pollution, instructing authorities to eradicate all items causing visual clutter. DC Syed Musa Raza emphasised the importance of focusing on the eviction of shanties and cattle from urban areas, urging officials not to overlook these issues. “Special attention must be given to removing shanties and livestock from residential areas, and cleanliness standards must be maintained thereafter,” he added. The Deputy Commissioner affirmed that, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Clean Mission would continue unabated, aiming to enhance the quality of life for Lahore’s residents through persistent and effective administrative actions.