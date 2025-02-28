E-commerce has contributed to trade growth in the country: Sharjeel

Says Sindh has ample stock of wheat and there is no risk of it spoiling Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated the companies that have initiated online trading for the first time and extended his best wishes to them and said that we congratulate the companies that have launched online trading for the first time.

Currently, they have 3,800 investors, and we hope this number grows to 380,000. The rise of e-commerce in Pakistan has not only expanded individual businesses but has also contributed to the overall growth of trade in the country. This is a promising new trend. It is encouraging to see the increasing confidence of both international and local investors in Pakistan, which is excellent news for the country and its business community.

Talking to the media persons at the gong-ringing ceremony marking the commencement of business at the pakistan stock exchange, Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that news should not only focus on negative developments, positive news is also news. He urged the media to highlight good news as well, to help boost investor confidence both locally and internationally.

He stated that Sindh has an ample supply of wheat, and there is no risk of it spoiling as measures are being taken to protect it.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further remarked that Pakistan is currently in a very good state, with improved peace and security conditions and increasing political stability. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote investment, highlighting that the reduction in interest rates, along with political and economic stability, is crucial for any country and nation. By working together, he said, we can achieve economic and political stability in Pakistan.

He pointed out that governments and business communities around the world collaborate as a unified force. The Pakistan Peoples Party’s concept of public-private partnership in Sindh has gained international recognition due to ongoing successful projects under this model. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also acknowledged multiple times the importance of expanding Sindh’s public-private partnership model.

Under this approach, various projects are being designed to ensure collaboration between the government and investors to provide public facilities. He added that public-private partnerships are also being introduced in the transport sector, with plans to bring electric vehicles (EVs) to Sindh. Furthermore, investors are also being invited to join ventures like taxi services and other ventures in this model.

He informed that in order to empower women, the Sindh government is launching public scooters. Women would be given free pink scooters and pink helmets under this plan. He emphasized the need to encourage women, adding that those without driving licenses will receive free training from the Sindh Mass Transit Authority, while only licensed individuals will be eligible to apply. Initially, 1,000 pink scooters are being introduced, with hopes that this number will eventually reach 10 million.

Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that during his visit to China, President Asif Ali Zardari held highly productive meetings with the Chinese President and business community. He described Pakistan as an ideal destination for investment, noting that a significant number of Chinese investors are now coming to the country.

He stressed the importance of facilitating them, adding that the establishment of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone was aimed at attracting international investors. This is the only economic zone in Pakistan directly linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He further stated that infrastructure development in Karachi is progressing rapidly. The Sindh government is investing $1.6 billion solely in drinking water projects, while billions of rupees are being allocated for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems. The government’s goal is to transform Karachi into a model city, attracting businesses from across the country.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also called for strict measures against fake news. While he expressed reservations about the PECA Act, he stressed that false news and baseless accusations should be met with severe consequences.

He emphasizing said that Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and all provinces belong to the nation as a whole.

Speaking on drug control, he noted that President Asif Ali Zardari has issued clear directives against drug abuse. In his first meeting in Karachi after assuming office, the President called for an extensive crackdown on drugs, which remains a major challenge. He assured that the police and the Excise Narcotics Control Department are actively working against drug-related crimes and called for collective efforts to eliminate this menace. He stressed that regardless of which government is in power, nothing is more important than Pakistan. As responsible citizens, he said, everyone must take positive steps to strengthen the country’s economy.

He highlighted the Sindh government’s provision of solar systems to 200,000 families, with plans to extend this to an additional 250,000 families, ensuring free electricity for those unable to afford traditional power bills. Furthermore, he noted that the Sindh government is constructing houses for 2.1 million people, with 750,000 homes already completed marking the largest housing project in world history. Currently, 50,000 houses are being built each month as part of efforts to empower people.

He emphasized that every government should consider the needs of all communities and take steps for their betterment.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also highlighted the government’s training of 100,000 individuals to construct the 2.1 million houses.Those receiving homes have been trained in construction skills, and additional initiatives are underway to enhance workforce capabilities. He concluded by emphasizing the need to empower the younger generation, enabling them to contribute effectively to the country’s progress.