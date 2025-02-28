Larkana SEZ offers 10-year income tax exemption to investors

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that the Sindh Government has announced attractive privileges for investors to promote investment in the province. The purpose of these privileges is to promote the establishment of new industries in the province and provide better employment opportunities. He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office today. The meeting was held in the Sindh Secretariat. Secretary Industries and Commerce Mohammad Yasin Shar Baloch, Secretary Investment Board Raja Khurram Shahzad Omar and business community representatives Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Sheikh Omar Rehan, Asif Karim and others also attended the meeting. The meeting discussed in detail the industrial policy.

The concessions to industrialists and investors for setting up new industries in the province were also discussed. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the government was cooperating with industrialists at all levels. Investors in Larkana Special Economic Zone had exemption from income tax for ten years. He said that machinery imported for the first time for Larkana Special Economic Zone had exemption from customs duty as well.