STEVTA sports festival concludes

The two-day STEVTA Sports Festival 2025 successfully concluded in Karachi, featuring thrilling competitions in cricket, table tennis, badminton, and the 100-meter race. Teams from various divisions participated, showcasing their exceptional skills.

In the exhibition cricket match, Chairman XI defeated MD XI, with a stellar performance by Junaid Buland, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh and Chairman STEVTA, playing a key role in the victory. During the 100-meter race, Chairman Junaid Buland added a fun twist by encouraging the MD STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani, Regional Directors, Directors, and staff to participate — ultimately claiming victory himself after making the staff run around the track. The Chairman also took part in arm wrestling with the MD and played badminton, cricket, and table tennis with students.

In the cricket final, Larkana Region emerged victorious against Mirpurkhas Region in a nail-biting match, with Larkana delivering an aggressive batting display, hitting multiple boundaries.

Meanwhile, in table tennis and badminton, Karachi Region players displayed their dominance by securing the first position. The 100-meter race was won by athletes from Hyderabad Region.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman Junaid Buland emphasized that the purpose of the STEVTA Sports Festival is to engage youth in positive activities, revive the sports culture, and provide opportunities for both education and sports. He highlighted that the improvement of mental and physical capabilities is essential for the country’s development. He added that the event aligns with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who aims to promote sports, education, and training for youth across the province. MD STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani said that involving youth in mental and physical activities is essential to eliminate social evils. He reiterated that STEVTA not only provides vocational and technical education but also plays a key role in promoting sports and talent across Sindh.