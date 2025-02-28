Institutes to train skilled workers as per industry needs: Qasim Naveed Qamar

An important meeting to implement the proposal for an agreement under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model with local industries to provide skilled personnel as per the needs of local industries in Sindh was held today in the office of the Investment department Government of Sindh. The meeting was jointly chaired by the Special Assistants to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and Special Assistant for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development department Muhammad Saleem Baloch.

The meeting considered obtaining the services of expert teachers from industries in consultation with the local industries of the province. The meeting agreed to identify various sectors in consultation with local industries and then implement an agreement to ensure the acquisition of teachers from industries to provide education in these sectors. On this occasion, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the implementation of the proposed agreement will provide employment to educated youth and industries will be able to get skilled people as per their needs.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar and Muhammad Saleem Baloch said that the Sindh government is working on various projects to increase employment opportunities and accelerate the process of industrial development. They said that the proposal of an agreement with local industries is also a link in this chain which will be implemented as soon as possible. The meeting was attended by Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Asad Zamin and officers of the Department of Public Health Engineering and Rural Development.