Amelia Dimoldenberg brings flirty awkwardness to the Oscars red carpet

Amelia Dimoldenberg only needs 60 seconds with Timothée Chalamet. In her decade of hosting the popular YouTube show “Chicken Shop Date,” she hasn’t yet casually, awkwardly flirted with Chalamet over nuggets under bright fluorescent lights. Sunday, though, she might get her chance: Dimoldenberg will be on the Oscars red carpet as an official correspondent and social media ambassador for the show. Chalamet is nominated for best actor, for his turn as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” It could happen. But Dimoldenberg, 31, knows as well as anyone that you can’t really control what happens, or whom you get to talk to, on a red carpet – especially one as busy as the Oscars’. This will be her second year in the position. Last year, she riffed with Billie Eilish, flirted with Taylor Zakhar Perez, talked about falling with Jennifer Lawrence and played rock, paper, scissors with Dwayne Johnson. “I love the challenge of it – having 90 seconds with someone and you have to get something incredible,” she said.