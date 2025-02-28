South Africa’s Walter wary of wounded England

South Africa coach Rob Walter said his team will be wary of an under-performing England who have the ability to beat anyone on their day when they meet in a key Champions Trophy match on Saturday.

The sides face off in Karachi with South Africa still in contention to reach the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament, while England are already out.

A win will take the Proteas to the last four but defeat would leave them relying on the results of other teams and net run-rate.

South Africa hammered Afghanistan in their opener but their second match against Australia was washed out without a ball being bowled.

They now take on a wounded England whose captain Jos Buttler is under pressure to relinquish the leadership of the white-ball team. “League cricket around the world, they do well, which should suggest that they’re adaptable,” Walter told reporters. “If you look at the names on the sheet, I think there’s some quality players there, there’s no doubt about that.

“Cricket can be fickle and sometimes that results in you losing. “To ask if I’m surprised (by England’s performance), as I said I think there’s good cricketers that could turn out tomorrow and deliver an international standard performance,” he added. Buttler has been unable to replicate England’s success as ODI and T20 captain since he led them to a T20 World Cup title in 2022.

England won only three of their nine matches as defending champions at the 50-over World Cup in India in 2023. They faltered in the semi-final of last year’s T20 World Cup and recently suffered a 3-0 ODI whitewash in India before the Champions Trophy.

Pressed further on what needs to be done to stem England’s rot, Walter said: “What I’ve learnt in times, you can never judge what’s happening with a team unless you’re actually walking in the shoes of the people that are on the ground with the team.”