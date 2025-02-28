Stephen Curry does it all in a 56-point masterpiece

When Stephen Curry has it going from long range like he did Thursday night – like he has more often than any player in NBA history – his coach just knows the ball is going in.

Curry scored 56 points in Golden State’s 121-115 victory over Orlando and made 12 3-pointers, including one from beyond midcourt that ended the first half. “He´s had so many of those the last couple of years. As soon as he let it go, I said, `That´s in,´” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I just felt it, and I thought that set the tone for the second half.”

Curry then came back out and outscored the Magic 22-21 in the third quarter of his 1,000th regular-season start.

“A lot of guys contributed to the win,” Curry said, “but it´s nice to have a flurry like that and have fun with it.”

It was Curry’s 14th game of 50 or more points and he moved past Patrick Ewing into 26th place on the NBA’s career scoring list with with 24,867 points. He hit 12 for 19 from 3-point range, making 10 or more for the NBA-record 26th time in his career. The 56 points fell six short of his career high.

“It never gets old watching it, I can tell you that,” Kerr said. “I think the fans here tonight, even the Magic fans, they know they´re witnessing the greatest shooter ever, and one of the greatest performers ever. It´s not just the shots going in, it´s the fluidity and the beauty of his motion, and the audacity, the shots he´s willing to take.”