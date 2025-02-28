Pakistan beat India in BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Qualifiers

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India in a thrilling encounter at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event in Colombo, on Friday. The closely contested tie saw both teams winning one singles match each before rain interrupted the decisive doubles match. Pakistan’s Asif Abbasi set the tone with a dominant performance, defeating India’s Sathasivam 6-0, 6-0 in the first singles match. However, India bounced back in the second singles, with Karthik overpowering Pakistan’s Fida Hussain 6-2, 6-0 to bring the contest to level terms, the Pakistan Tennis Federation said. The doubles match, which was underway at the SLTA Sports Complex, saw Pakistan leading 3-1 before rain forced play to stop at 5:25 PM local time. With the match still incomplete, both teams now await the resumption to determine the final result of this high-stakes clash. This is Pakistan’s second singles win over India in the tournament since their famous victory in Antalya, Turkey, in 2022.