Pakistan’s maritime sector major contributor of economic growth: Qaiser

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Friday emphasized that Pakistan’s maritime sector was playing a crucial and important role in the sustainable economic growth.

Addressed the National Maritime Policy Workshop here, the minister stressed that promoting maritime trade was imperative for achieving sustainable economic development as highly skilled teams were operating at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim, and other ports, working towards strengthening the maritime economy.

He expressed confidence that the maritime sector will play a significant role in country’s economic progress in the future.

Qaiser Shaikh pointed out that Pakistan’s ports were currently operating at only 50 percent of their capacity, despite their immense potential.

He projected that if the current import-export volume stands at $90 billion, it could double within the next four years.

The minister also highlighted that Central Asian countries were rapidly expanding their trade opportunities, but since they lack their own seaports, they depend on Pakistan’s ports. He noted that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was currently visiting Central Asian nations to explore further business prospects.

He emphasized the need for expanding port capacities in the country, stating that instead of handling four containers, ports should be capable of accommodating ships carrying up to 20,000 containers.

He further said that Pakistan was attracting significant interest from global maritime companies and investors. He pointed out that while some nations generate 40 percent of their GDP from the maritime sector, the global average contribution of the maritime industry to GDP is 7 percent. Pakistan, too, can achieve a 5 percent GDP contribution from this sector. Regarding fisheries exports, he noted that Pakistan currently earns $400 million from seafood exports, whereas neighboring countries were far ahead in this industry. He revealed that global companies were showing keen interest in investing in country’s fisheries sector.

He added that efforts were underway to upgrade the Korangi Fish Harbor, and investment was being made in constructing new auction halls to improve facilities.

The minister also announced that the present government had decided that 60 percent of all official imports and exports will be routed through Gwadar Port. He emphasized that Gwadar Port must be upgraded with world-class facilities to establish it as a modern and fully operational deep-sea port.

Qaiser concluded by stating that this workshop would play a vital role in advancing the maritime sector and fostering business growth. He reiterated that the government’s committees and task forces were actively working on maritime policy development.

In closing, he assured that Pakistan’s maritime industry will prove to be a key milestone in strengthening the country’s economy in the future.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs organized the National Maritime Policy Workshop 2025, and provided a significant platform for discussion, collaboration, and cooperation on marine pollution control, marine tourism, expansion of blue economy, maritime security, and international cooperation. The workshop facilitated and brought together government officials, industrialists, maritime experts, and international stakeholders to deliberate on the implementation of the recently launched National Maritime Policy (NMP) 2025 and its role in driving the country’s maritime sector forward. The workshop focused on key environmental challenges and marine pollution control measures, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to MARPOL 73/78 and the Ballast Water Management Convention.