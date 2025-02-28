OGDCL declares highest-ever quarterly dividend of Rs 4.05 per share

The board of Directors of Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in its meeting held on Friday approved the financial results for the half-year ended December 31, 2024.

The Board has declared an interim cash dividend of Rs 4.05 per share, marking the highest-ever quarterly dividend in the Company’s history. This brings the total dividend declared so far in the fiscal year to Rs 7.05 per share, said a news release. Despite industry-wide challenges, including security constraints, lower international crude oil prices, and exchange rate fluctuations, OGDCL demonstrated resilience and operational efficiency. The company reported net sales revenue of Rs 206.4 billion and profit after tax stood at Rs 82.5 billion, reflecting its strong market position and robust financial performance. During the period, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) reached Rs 19.17. The company maintained a gross profit margin of 62% and a net profit margin of 40%, reaffirming its operational efficiency and cost management.

OGDCL maintained its position as the leading exploration and production company (E&P), contributing approximately 48% of the country’s total crude oil production, 28% of natural gas production, and 34% of LPG production.

During the period, the company’s average daily net saleable production remained strong. Crude oil production stood at 31,477 barrels per day and natural gas output reached 672 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Furthermore, LPG production averaged 629 tons per day, further strengthening the company’s role in meeting the country’s energy needs.

OGDCL’s overall daily production is 37,400 barrels of oil, 840 MMcf of natural gas, and 850 tons of LPG, with ongoing efforts to optimize production efficiency and mitigate natural decline across mature fields.