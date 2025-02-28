Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs 300,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs300,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,143 to Rs 257,639 from Rs. 259,773 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.1,964 to Rs 236,169 from Rs. 238,133. The prices of per tola silver declined by Rs.64 to Rs.3,250 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs.55 to Rs.2,786. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $24 to $2,863 from $2,887 whereas the prices of silver in international market declined by $0.65 to $31.14, the Association reported.