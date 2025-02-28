Rupee gains 6 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 6 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.72. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.10 and Rs281.60, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.06 to close at Rs290.86 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 2 paisa and closed at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.26 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs352.17 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs354.43. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.15 and Rs74.57 respectively.