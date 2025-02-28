Reviving Ties

Welcomed with a traditional guard of honour, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s interactions in Tashkent during a recently concluded trip to Uzbekistan resonate with a renewed commitment to enhancing trade ties. Earlier in Azerbaijan, Mr Sharif’s painted a similar promising picture. The imminent finalisation of a $2 billion investment deal highlights Azerbaijan’s crucial role as a burgeoning energy supplier, precisely when Pakistan requires dependable sources to overcome its dire power shortages. Transitioning to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Sharif continued his diplomatic gains by finalising plans to elevate bilateral trade to $2 billion.

At first glance, these manoeuvers may seem routine for a nation exploring every opportunity. However, they encapsulate a broader, more strategic narrative. Just a breath ago, Pakistan had avoided a looming economic disaster, thanks, in part, to a last-minute bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Now more than ever, these diplomatic overtures are essential as the country grapples with governance crises demanding innovative solutions. When viewed through the lens of an emerging triangular alliance among Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, the significance becomes all the more phenomenal. The grand reception of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council earlier this month symbolises the enduring cultural and historical bonds that unite these nations. Erdogan’s visit, punctuated by a ceremonial guard of honour, a 21-gun salute, and a spectacular fly-past by F16 fighter jets, showcased the warm camaraderie that defines this alliance while the renewed pledge to boost bilateral trade to $5 billion infuses this relationship with actionable ambition.

Moreover, Erdogan’s prompt response to the devastating floods that struck Pakistan in 2022, combined with Azerbaijan’s significant humanitarian contributions exemplifies the strength of soft diplomacy. Strategic initiatives like the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route also aim to improve connectivity between Central Asia, the Caucasus, and global markets, which, with the addition of the Arabian Sea could create a magic ripple effect. India’s growing footprint in Central Asia, particularly post-US withdrawal from Afghanistan, represents a significant challenge, making the enhanced relationships within this triangle a crucial bulwark against any misguided developments. However, all this still sounds too good to be true unless lasting reforms are undertaken by Islamabad to ensure its domestic landscape is conducive to attracting investors. Concrete actions must follow words. The credibility of this alliance is contingent upon genuine efforts to cultivate a pro-business environment while addressing systemic shortcomings. *