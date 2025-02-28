Cycle of Exploitation

Pakistan’s power sector is ensnared in contradictions. Government officials tout a potential reduction in electricity tariffs by up to Rs 8 per unit within the next two months, yet the reality for consumers is far bleaker. The overall cost burden continues to escalate, driven by an inflexible energy policy that prioritises profiteering over public relief.

The Power Division’s claim of imminent relief may sound reassuring, but upon closer inspection, it appears to be nothing more than another hollow promise-a temporary lollipop to pacify growing public frustration. Despite repeated pledges to overhaul the sector, Pakistan’s energy landscape remains shackled by predatory agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which guarantee exorbitant capacity payments regardless of actual consumption. Originally designed to bridge energy shortfalls, these contracts have morphed into an economic straitjacket, bleeding billions from national coffers while electricity demand plummets. In 2024 alone, Pakistan paid over Rs 2.1 trillion in capacity charges: funds that could have been used to modernise the grid, subsidise industries, or provide genuine relief to consumers.

Exacerbating this crisis is the unchecked growth of circular debt, now exceeding Rs 2.6 trillion, as power distribution companies (DISCOs) fail to recover outstanding dues. Instead of addressing structural inefficiencies-such as an outdated regulatory framework, widespread transmission losses, and unchecked corruption-the government resorts to its usual playbook: squeezing consumers with relentless tariff hikes while offering token gestures of relief.

Even if the promised tariff reduction materialises, it is unlikely to translate into real savings. Quarterly adjustments, surging fuel costs, and new taxes will continue to erode any short-term benefits. Pakistan’s heavy dependence on imported fuels further undermines tariff stability, leaving consumers at the mercy of volatile global prices. Meanwhile, international lenders like the IMF demand strict fiscal discipline, ensuring that any short-lived relief is swiftly neutralized by additional financial burdens.

The government needs to realise that Pakistan’s energy crisis is not just a matter of rising bills but a symptom of decades of policy failures, reckless agreements, and an unwillingness to reform. With each passing day, the burden on consumers grows heavier, and the window for genuine corrective action narrows. The clock is ticking, and unless the government breaks free from this cycle of exploitation, Pakistan’s energy future will remain trapped in darkness. *