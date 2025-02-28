Germany’s Elections

The 2025 German federal election was staged with all the intensity and anticipation worthy of the world’s 4th largest economy. Voters flocked to polling stations against the backdrop of vigorous debate and divergent visions for Germany’s future. With a voter turnout of 82.5 percent, the results are transformative, not just for Germany but for Europe.

At the heart of this political maelstrom, the centre-right parties Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and the Christian Social Union (CSU), have emerged as the triumphant force. Led by Friedrich Merz, the CDU/CSU bloc secured 28.6 percent of the vote, with a combined 208 seats. Yet the victory was bittersweet, marked by the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which garnered an unprecedented 20.8 percent of the vote, winning a plethora of seats in the erstwhile East Germany region. In contrast, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), once a pillar of German politics under Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suffered a resounding defeat, its support dwindling to 16.4 percent, with 120 seats.

The waning of Scholz’s SPD signals a stark shift in Germany’s political landscape. Scholz’s tenure was marred by the burdens of leadership during turbulent times-the energy crisis following the Ukraine conflict, the economic strains of inflation, terrorist attacks and an immigration policy that polarized the nation were critical points. His administration, initially seen as a coalition of progress, gradually lost its lustre amidst internal fractures and a perceived lack of decisive action. The government’s inability to deliver robust responses to economic stagnation and soaring public dissatisfaction over immigration policies precipitated its downfall. The public, once optimistic about the coalition of the SPD, Greens, and the FDP, grew disillusioned, perceiving the coalition’s indecisiveness and conflict avoidance as symptoms of ineptitude. Consequently, the SPD plummeted from its previous heights, marking its worst electoral performance in decades. A trend towards political polarization among the youth is also noticeable. Roughly 21 percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 24 voted for the AfD, while 25 percent voted for the Left Party. In contrast, older voters prefer traditional parties such as the CDU and SPD.

Friedrich Merz, the taciturn leader spearheading the CDU, is now poised to assume the chancellorship. His triumph embodies a return to traditional European conservatism (readers ought to keep in mind that European conservatives are more ‘left leaning’ than their American counterparts). Merz has often been described as a political maverick-decisive and unyielding. His promises to revitalize the economy and fortify Germany’s position on the international stage resonate with an electorate craving change. Seen by his supporters as a figure capable of unifying a fractured nation, Merz advocates for policies that champion fiscal responsibility, national security and a more assertive German role within Europe.

Merz’s rallying call for European independence from the US and his pledge to play a pivotal role in shaping a robust and sovereign Europe struck a chord amid growing geopolitical tensions. In an era where transatlantic ties have been tested by divergent policies and shifting political winds, Merz’s vision for Europe as a stronger, more self-reliant entity has gained significant traction. This trend has been accelerated by Trump’s castigation of NATO allies. On February 24, the US adopted a somewhat neutral position during the UN Security Council vote on the Russia – Ukraine war, marking a momentous shift from the traditionally hawkish attitude towards Moscow.

Europe’s relationship with the US stands at a delicate juncture. Merz’s priorities reflect a broader European sentiment of cautious re-evaluation of reliance on the transatlantic alliance in light of America’s fluctuating strategic policies. Merz’s challenge will be to negotiate relations with an American administration that may increasingly look inward or seek different geopolitical alignments. The apparent tilt of figures within the Trump administration – such as Elon Musk and Vice President Vance – towards right wing parties such as the AfD in Germany and the National Rally in France, complicates matters.

Amidst these shifting sands, the AfD’s meteoric ascent to become the second-largest political force with 152 seats exposes undercurrents of dissatisfaction. Germany’s historical apprehension towards far-right ideologies makes this metamorphosis particularly poignant. The AfD’s appeal is rooted in a narrative that combines nationalism with stringent anti-immigrant rhetoric.

It capitalized on societal anxieties, outrage over terrorist attacks, economic uncertainties, and the desire for cultural cohesion, especially in the East, where economic disenchantment fuelled disillusionment and pro-nationalist sentiments. Several AfD politicians have voiced Euro-sceptic views and strongly advocate for improved relations with Russia. They also express scepticism about climate change and generally hold a negative stance towards Muslim immigrants. The AfD’s campaign, characterized by slogans advocating for ‘remigration’ and stricter border controls, has resonated with voters who felt left behind by globalization and alienated by decades of liberal immigration policies.

In response to AfD’s rise, other parties have rekindled the concept of a political ‘firewall, a collective consensus to exclude the AfD from any coalition agreements. This essentially functions as a defensive bulwark, ensuring that far-right ideologues remain outside the corridors of power. Despite the criticism of the firewall as undemocratic, it underscores a national commitment to preserving democratic integrity and preventing the normalization of extremism.

This unprecedented unity among other parties serves to isolate the AfD, while also highlighting the fragile balance of power. As Germany grapples with its electoral outcome, this consensus to ostracize the AfD raises complex questions about the limits of democratic tolerance and the extent to which democratic systems should go to protect themselves from within.

The AfD’s leader, Alice Weidal, ostensibly identifies with the moderate faction within the AfD. Having spent six years in China and a self-identifying LGB advocate, Weidal comes off as more cosmopolitan than traditional far-right figures. Nevertheless, her critics lament that the policies proposed by the AfD tread dangerously close to the fringes, sparking fears of a resurgence of extreme nationalism reminiscent of darker chapters in Germany’s history.

The confluence of these electoral currents holds profound implications for Europe. Merz’s forthcoming chancellorship must confront the formidable task of economic revitalization, albeit with the added spectre of Trump’s tariffs. With Germany at a pivotal economic crossroads, Merz’s policies may appeal to domestic business leaders yearning for a rejuvenated industrial landscape and fiscal policies that support entrepreneurship and reduce bureaucratic drag.

For Europe, Merz’s tenure could potentially usher in an era of recalibrated dynamics within the EU. His vision of a sovereign Europe, resilient against the whims of external powers, might foster closer cooperation across member states. It is a vision that calls for fortifying regional alliances and reasserting Europe’s autonomy on the global stage. However, attaining such unity in an increasingly fragmented political landscape will demand exceptional diplomacy and statesmanship. Russia might perceive Germany’s new direction as an opportunity or a challenge, depending on how Merz navigates foreign policy concerning Eastern Europe. Germany’s stance on Russian relations and its role in addressing the Ukrainian conflict will be closely watched, impacting not just diplomatic ties but also energy dependencies and regional security architectures.

For immigrant communities, the election results bring forth a mixed atmosphere of apprehension and hope. After decades of obscurity, a nationalist right wing is gradually reemerging. The AfD’s rise reflects discontent that bodes unease for those whose lives intertwine with Germany’s cultural mosaic. Concerns about increased xenophobia and discrimination weigh heavily, casting a shadow over communities striving to coexist within the German tapestry.

Merz’s administration might offer stability through consistent policies that aim to integrate rather than isolate. Merz’s task will require judicious leadership if he is to ensure that Germany remains not just a beacon of economic prowess but a pillar of democratic ideals. He will have to unify a now diverse populace while addressing the legitimate concerns of all citizens – balancing progressive inclusivity with the need for a cohesive national identity. Whether viewed through the lens of economic aspirations, political equilibriums, or cultural identity, the results of Germany’s elections are a microcosm of modern Europe’s struggles and the winds of change blowing across the continent.

The writer is a freelance columnist.