Who Will Change the Lives of common Australians?

The 2025 Australian federal election is set to take place on or before May 17, electing members of the 48th Parliament of Australia. With all 150 seats in the House of Representatives and 40 out of 76 seats in the Senate up for contest, the political landscape is bracing for yet another battle between the major parties – Labor and Liberal. However, as the election approaches, one fundamental question remains: who will truly bring change to the lives of common Australians?

Election Timeline and Key Considerations

Until Prime Minister Anthony Albanese officially announces the election date, all that can be predicted is that Australians will head to the polls on a Saturday before or on May 17. Several factors influence when the election might be called, including the much-anticipated interest rate announcement on February 18. If the rate cut happens, Albanese may attempt to capitalize on positive economic sentiment. Additionally, the West Australian state election on March 8 complicates scheduling, as running simultaneous campaigns could be politically risky.

The earliest possible date for the election, considering parliamentary procedures, is March 29. However, May presents more feasible options, including May 3, May 10, and May 17. That said, these dates also coincide with Easter and Anzac Day, potentially slowing campaign momentum. The government’s federal budget announcement on March 25 further complicates matters-should the election be held in May; the government must proceed with the budget before facing the electorate.

The Economic Crisis and Leadership Deficit

While election strategies are being carefully crafted, the real concern for Australians remains the worsening cost of living. Skyrocketing prices of essential goods, unaffordable housing, soaring mortgages, increasing gas and electricity bills, and rising insurance premiums have placed immense financial strain on households. The Labor government under Albanese promised relief but has largely failed to deliver substantial changes to improve daily life. While Labor’s campaign will focus on tax cuts, rental affordability, and stronger Medicare benefits, these policies have yet to significantly alleviate the burden on struggling families.

With the cost-of-living crisis deepening, housing affordability deteriorating, and essential services becoming more expensive, common Australians are desperate for real leadership.

On the other hand, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has begun outlining his agenda, pledging to tackle economic woes, reform migration policies, and cut government spending. However, his proposals lack clarity, particularly regarding how his plans will directly benefit middle- and lower-income Australians. His stricter stance on immigration also risks alienating multicultural communities, a crucial segment of the Australian electorate.

Labor’s Promises vs. Liberal’s Agenda

Albanese’s Labor government is campaigning on economic relief measures, including tax reductions, rental affordability schemes, and increased Medicare support. Their policies aim to address inflationary pressures while ensuring that health and education remain accessible to all. However, these promises have been met with skepticism, as inflation remains high and wages have stagnated, making everyday expenses unmanageable for majority of Australians.

Meanwhile, Peter Dutton’s pre-election pledges focus on reducing “wasteful spending,” cutting taxes, and reforming industrial relations policies. However, Dutton has failed to articulate a clear plan on how these policies will specifically help common Australians manage the rising cost of living. While his push for tax simplification and economic restructuring might appeal to business sectors, there is little in his platform that directly reassures struggling households.

The Failure of Leadership Over the Past Two Decades

Australia once had leaders who inspired confidence and drove transformative policies-figures like Gough Whitlam, Malcolm Fraser, Bob Hawke, Paul Keating, Kevin Rudd, and John Howard. These leaders had visions that shaped Australia’s economic, social, and political future. Unfortunately, in the past two decades or so, neither the Labor nor Liberal parties have produced leaders of similar calibre. Instead, short-term political strategies and leadership struggles have dominated, leaving common Australians feeling abandoned.

With living costs soaring, the housing crisis worsening, and essential services becoming increasingly unaffordable, Australians feel a deep void in leadership. Neither Labor nor Liberal has offered a comprehensive and inspiring roadmap for the future. This lack of vision has led to frustration among voters, many of whom are desperate for a leader who can genuinely improve their quality of life.

The Housing Crisis and Mortgage Burden

One of the most pressing concerns in Australia today is housing affordability. Skyrocketing house prices have made homeownership a distant dream for many young Australians. Mortgage rates continue to climb, pushing homeowners to the brink of financial collapse. Renters, too, face extreme difficulties as rental prices surge across major cities, leaving many struggling to find stable housing.

The Labor government has proposed policies to address rental affordability and ease housing pressures, but the results have been underwhelming. The Liberal Party’s response has been equally vague, with Dutton’s focus on tax cuts failing to address the root causes of the housing crisis. Neither party has presented a compelling plan to make housing more affordable for everyday Australians.

Rising Energy Costs and Inflation

Gas and electricity bills have soared to record highs, making it increasingly difficult for families to afford basic utilities. This rise in energy costs, coupled with inflation, has further eroded the standard of living. Despite government interventions, energy prices remain a significant concern for households.

Labor’s response to the crisis has been slow, with energy rebates and subsidies failing to provide long-term solutions. Dutton’s economic policies promise lower taxes and reduced government spending, but there is little clarity on how this will translate into lower energy costs for Australians. Without a clear strategy to address the cost-of-living crisis, both major parties risk losing voter trust.

The Challenge for Voters in 2025

As Australians prepare to vote, they face a difficult choice between two parties that have failed to inspire confidence. Considering today’s leadership vision and parties’ election agenda, had voting not mandatory many would prefer not to vote anyone!

Labor’s inability to control inflation and rising costs has left many disillusioned, while Liberal’s lack of a clear plan raises doubts about their ability to provide real solutions.

The 2025 election is not just about choosing a government-it is about demanding accountability from leaders who have long neglected the struggles of ordinary Australians. The voters must decide whether to continue with a government that has failed to bring substantial change or take a chance on an opposition that has yet to present a compelling alternative.

Conclusion: Who Will Bring Real Change?

The upcoming federal election presents a critical moment for Australia. With the cost-of-living crisis deepening, housing affordability deteriorating, and essential services becoming more expensive, common Australians are desperate for real leadership. Yet, neither Labor nor Liberal has demonstrated the vision or commitment to truly transform the lives of the people.

As history has shown, elections often bring changes in leadership, but whether they bring real change to everyday life remains uncertain. Australians are left to wonder: who will rise to the occasion and finally address their concerns? Or will they be forced to endure yet another cycle of broken promises and economic hardship? The answer lies in the hands of the voters.

The writer is a Sydney-based journalist, analyst, writer and author. Email: shassan @tribune-intl.com