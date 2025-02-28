Ahsan Kamray – A Voice for Women’s Rights on the Global Stage

Q1: Ahsan, you have been an advocate for women’s rights and human dignity for over a decade. What inspired you to start SpeakUp with Kamray?

Ahsan Kamray: My journey in human rights advocacy began years ago when I realized the urgent need for stronger voices supporting women’s rights in Pakistan and beyond. During my MPhil research, I wanted to create something impactful. That’s how SpeakUp with Kamray was born in November 2022. It started as an online platform but quickly transformed into an international campaign, thanks to the overwhelming support from activists worldwide.

Q2: Your platform has gained international recognition. What makes SpeakUp with Kamray different from other advocacy initiatives?

Ahsan Kamray: The key differentiator is its accessibility and inclusivity. SpeakUp with Kamray is a digital-first movement, allowing people from all over the world to participate without any barriers. Our campaigns, like the 16 Days of Activism and International Women’s Day, enable individuals to share their voices through digital posters, reaching thousands instantly. But what makes us unique is that we don’t just stay online—we take these discussions to the real world through roundtables, forums, and awareness events, like the recent discussion at the University of Management and Technology and the upcoming event at the Department of Digital Media, University of the Punjab.

Q3: How do you engage people globally, and what role does social media play in your campaigns?

Ahsan Kamray: Social media is the backbone of our movement. We use platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to run our campaigns. Participants submit their messages via Google Forms, and we design posters featuring their names, designations, and countries. This creates a sense of unity, as people from different cultures and backgrounds come together for a common cause. Additionally, our physical events strengthen these connections and push the conversation beyond social media.

Q4: You have organized over 600 events and received more than 50 awards for your work. What drives your commitment?

Ahsan Kamray: I believe that advocacy is not just about raising awareness but also about inspiring action. Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with journalists, academics, and activists who share my passion. The recognition I have received, including national and international awards, serves as a reminder that our work is making a difference. But the real motivation comes from the women and marginalized communities whose stories need to be told.

Q5: What challenges have you faced in running an international campaign, and how do you overcome them?

Ahsan Kamray: One of the biggest challenges is sustaining engagement and expanding our reach. Advocacy requires continuous effort, and sometimes resources are limited. However, the strength of our network keeps us going. Our collaborations with government bodies, universities, and human rights organizations provide the support we need to keep moving forward.

Q6: What’s next for SpeakUp with Kamray?

Ahsan Kamray: The next step is to further strengthen our on-ground impact. We plan to organize more physical events, collaborate with international organizations, and engage policymakers to ensure that our efforts translate into tangible change. We also aim to expand our reach further, bringing in more activists and supporters from different regions.

Q7: What message do you have for aspiring activists who want to make a difference?

Ahsan Kamray: Never underestimate the power of your voice. Change starts with one person speaking up, and when that voice is amplified, it becomes a movement. Advocacy is a continuous effort, and every contribution—no matter how small—matters. If you believe in a cause, don’t wait for the right moment. Start now, and the world will listen.