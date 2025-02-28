Gold prices in Pakistan today- Friday 28 February 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan dropped on Thursday, with the rate for 24-karat gold falling by Rs3,300 to Rs303,000 per tola.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs2,829, settling at Rs259,773.

Gold Prices in Pakistan – 28 February 2025

City Per Tola (Rs) 10 Grams (Rs) Karachi 303,000 259,773 Islamabad 303,000 259,773 Lahore 303,000 259,773 Multan 303,000 259,773 Peshawar 303,000 259,773

On Wednesday, gold prices had already seen a decline of Rs2,400 per tola.

The international gold market also recorded a drop on Thursday, with prices standing at $2,887 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a $29 decrease for the day, according to APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,314 per tola.