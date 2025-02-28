Champions Trophy: Afghanistan and Australia to clash in Lahore today

Afghanistan and Australia are set to face off in a high-stakes clash at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. While Australia has already secured a spot in the semi-finals, Afghanistan must win this match to advance to the next stage.

The weather forecast for Lahore on Friday predicts heavy showers in the morning, followed by cool temperatures and variable cloud cover throughout the day. The temperature is expected to remain below 20°C.

Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.