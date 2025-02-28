PSX opens in green as KSE-100 gains 370 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started Friday on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index rising by 0.33%, adding 370 points to reach 114,154.52, up from the previous day’s close of 113,784.30.

By 9:30 am, the market stood at 114,154.52.

On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index had slipped by 78.02 points or 0.07%, closing at 113,784.31 compared to 113,862.33 a day earlier. The session remained rangebound, with the index fluctuating between an intraday high of 595 points and a low of 133 points.

Trading activity in the ready market dropped to 397.393 million shares on Thursday, down from 640.178 million shares on Wednesday. The total trading value also declined to Rs 19.327 billion from Rs 22.74 billion.

Meanwhile, BRIndex100 shed 5.02 points or 0.04%, settling at 11,920.46 with a total volume of 344.667 million shares. It recorded an intraday high of 11,925.48 and a low of 11,920.46.

BRIndex30 opened at 35,736.41 points, reaching an intraday high of 35,807.87 and a low of 35,736.41 before closing at 35,807.87—gaining 71.46 points or 0.2% over the previous close. The total volume for BRIndex30 stood at 214.480 million shares.