Poster of Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan starrer ‘Love Guru’ dropped

The official poster of Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan starrer ‘Love Guru’ has official been made public, inciting the film enthusiasts, who are eager to watch the duo in action once again.

Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan are set to captivate the audience as they will reunite for an upcoming film Love Guru.

Love Guru media partner’s official page dropped the first poster of the highly-anticipated film, which brings together the country’s two biggest stars.

The poster was shared along with the caption, “The Guru of Love is here!”

They added, “Presenting the official poster of LOVE GURU, starring the ever-charming Humayun Saeed & the breathtaking Mahira Khan!”

Revealing the releasing date, the caption concluded, “Witness their chemistry unfold on the silver screen this Eid-ul-Azha!”

Soon after the poster was dropped the fans couldn’t hold their excitement and flooded the comment section with their praises. One fan wrote, “So excited.”

Another noted, “So Dreamy! Can’t wait for the release.”

The third expressed the anticipation, “Omg, can’t wait to watch these two together. I loved Bin Roye as well. Irteza is my forever crush. Lots of love and best wishes from India and Canada. Will have to figure out where to watch this though. Love you, Humayun.”

The star-studded cast includes Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan, along with Ramsha Khan.

They have done the shooting for the much- anticipated Love Guru in London, United Kingdom.