Mawra Hocane quit three Bollywood films due to ‘political unrest’

A-list actor Mawra Hocane revealed that she had already signed three more films in India before the release of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, but had to opt out of them due to political unrest between the countries.

In a virtual interview with an Indian publication, actor Mawra Hocane shared that she was offered at least three more projects in India and was in the process of setting up a permanent residence there, but had to step back from those movies and fly back to Pakistan due to political tension between the neighbouring countries.

“It was like a heartbreak after heartbreak feeling because when Sanam Teri Kasam didn’t work, I was hopeful that at least my next movie would do well,” she shared. “Because of the political unrest between the countries, I could not stay in Mumbai any longer and I had to step out of those movies.”

The newlywed actor also disclosed, “I was about 10 days away from the filming of the next project that I was about to shoot. It was very close to my birthday also and I was all excited to celebrate my birthday on the set as well. My management was also looking for some permanent residence for me and we had started setting up for it. But then, due to some unfortunate incidents that happened, I had to fly back.”

Hocane refrained from naming the projects but revealed that all three of them ‘did really well’. “I never spoke about those projects, because some really wonderful actors worked in them and they were destined to. It took me some time but I finally made peace with it,” she concluded.

Notably, her maiden Bollywood film, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s romance drama ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’, co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, which initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016, but managed to gain a cult status over the years, was re-released in theatres on February 7.