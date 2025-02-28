Enrique is finding the right balance in PSG’s attack after a positional switch

Making a positional switch has allowed Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique to play his three star forwards together, and it’s paying off.

When Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined from Napoli, he came with a reputation as one of the world’s best left wingers. But selecting him there meant dropping Bradley Barcola, who has done well for PSG since joining last season from Lyon.

Enrique was criticized for his tinkering early on in the season, when PSG struggled to score, but these days most of his decisions appear to work.

So he tried Kvaratskhelia out on the right in the Champions League playoff return leg against Brest – which PSG won 7-0 – and kept the Georgia winger there in the 3-2 win at Lyon last Sunday.

Barcola stayed on the left, where he is at his best, with newly-prolific scorer Ousmane Dembélé playing primarily in the middle as a roaming striker.

In those two games the fleet-footed Kvaratskhelia scored one goal, had two assists and posed a permanent threat. He showed his remarkable close control when dribbling – which gives him the look of an elite Futsal player – and also his superb passing ability, sending Dembélé clean through with a brilliant first-time pass from midfield.

“Everything is going very well. It´s never easy to arrive in a new country, a new league,” Kvaratskhelia said. “It´s really different, but I work hard, it´s my job. My wife is coming. Everything is falling into place.”

Enrique had wanted to sign him last season, and thinks he can make PSG even stronger.

“He’s not quite at 100% yet,” Enrique said. “We’re focused on finding the team solution that ensures the best competitiveness in every match.”

It seems likely Enrique will keep Kvaratskhelia on the right flank for Saturday’s home game with Lille in the domestic competition.