Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off due to rain

The Champions Trophy dead-rubber Group A match between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Stadium has been called off due to repeated shower.

The match was scheduled to start at 2 PM. However, the game was delayed for nearly two hours before being abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Both teams are already out of the semi-final race after losing their first two games in the 50-over tournament.

India and New Zealand progressed out of Group A.

In Group B, South Africa, Australia and Afghanistan compete for the other two semi-final spots. England are out of contention.