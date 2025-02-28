Defensive end Abdul Carter says he’s the best player in NFL 2025 draft class

Former Penn State star Abdul Carter made one thing clear Wednesday: He should be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.

Carter was in the first group of players to speak with reporters at the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis, and he wasted no time declaring himself the top player in the 2025 draft class.

“I feel like I´m the best player in the country and the best player should be picked first,” he said. “It´s the work I put in with my dad, who trained me, and all the sacrifices I made, I know I´m the best.”

Of course, such pronouncements have come to be expected during combine week.

Still, Carter certainly has a case after finishing last season with 68 tackles, a Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 23 1/2 tackles for loss and 12 sacks to finish seventh nationally.

He was the Big Ten’s top defensive player in 2024 and finished his three-year career with 39 1/2 tackles for loss, 23 sacks and 14 passes defensed.

The question is whether the 6-foot-3, 259-pound Carter is a better fit at defensive end or outside linebacker. Either way, he’s likely to be the first or second defensive player selected April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

ESPN reported Wednesday night that tests earlier in the day revealed Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot.

“There are mixed opinions on whether he needs surgery, and we will figure that out in the near future,” agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN, adding he still believes Carter will be the top pick.

Regardless, going No. 1 overall remains a challenge.

Since 2007 only three defensive players have been chosen No. 1 overall – Jadeveon Clowney in 2014, Myles Garrett in 2017 and Travon Walker in 2022. Each was chosen primarily because of their pass-rushing ability.

And leapfrogging the top two quarterbacks, Cam Ward of Miami and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado, or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could prove difficult.