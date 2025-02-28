Japan beats United States 2-1 for SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer title

Toko Koga scored early in the second half and Japan handed the United States its first loss under coach Emma Hayes with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night in the SheBelieves Cup title game.

The Americans had not lost since last February when they fell 2-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. The loss also snapped the US team’s string of five titles in the SheBelieves Cup, now in its 10th year.

The United States and Japan were both undefeated in the tournament heading into the final match at Snapdragon Stadium.

“Of course we want to win. No one wants to lose these things,” Hayes said. “But we didn’t put out our most experienced team. We put out a team we’re hoping to develop, and our goals go beyond just the SheBelieves.”

The US had been unbeaten in the last 14 games against Japan. The Americans´ last loss to Japan came in 2012.

Japan took the early lead with Yuka Momiki’s goal in the second minute. But Ally Sentnor tied it for the US in the 14th with an assist from Catarina Macario.

Sentnor, the US Soccer Young Player of the Year, has scored in both her starts for the team.

Japan pulled back in front on Koga’s goal in the 50th minute. She had come into the match as a second-half substitute. “They were a higher level to us throughout the whole evening,” said Hayes, now 15-1-2 as the US coach.

Hayes, who took over the team late last May and led the team to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, made 10 changes to the roster she used in a 2-1 victory over Australia on Sunday.