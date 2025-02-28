SECP seeks stakeholder input on research analyst rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday conducted two online consultation sessions ‘Review of Research Analyst Regulations’ and ‘Improvement in conduct of Corporate Briefing Sessions (CBS)’.

In addition to in-person sessions held in the Pakistan Stock Exchange auditorium, these sessions were organized to coordinate larger audience through online for engaging stakeholders across Pakistan, said a news release.

Key industry stakeholders, including research analysts, brokerage houses, asset managers, and representatives of listed companies engaged in discussions with the senior management to help shape a more robust regulatory framework.

During the Research Analyst Regulations consultation session, SECP highlighted that the proposed amendments aim to benchmark the regulations with international best practices, remove any interpretational ambiguities and promote objectivity in research reports.

The participants were encouraged to provide their feedback particularly to address their concerns and suggestions for further refinement in the regulations.

In the CBS consultation session, SECP underscored the importance of listed companies holding CBS in true letter and spirit to reduce information asymmetry. Valuable feedback from the session will refine the CBS framework, contributing to a more transparent and robust capital market ecosystem in Pakistan.