CM KP explores investment opportunities with Chinese envoy

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, visited the Rashakai Special Economic Zone ( SEZ)and held a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong. During the meeting, they discussed potential investment opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture, energy, and mines and minerals. Both sides agreed to enhance industrial cooperation between the two countries. The Chief Minister invited Chinese investors to establish industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for solar systems and value addition in the mining sector. The provincial government is working on providing affordable electricity, modern infrastructure, and incentive-based policies. A plan is in place to generate 800 megawatts of hydropower by 2028. Additionally, all government buildings are being transitioned to solar energy, and 130,000 households will be provided with solar systems. The government has also launched several welfare initiatives, including free healthcare under the Sehat Card, interest-free loans worth Rs. 15 billion for youth, Rs. 4 billion in loans for home-stay tourism, and financial assistance programs for widows and orphaned children. The Chief Minister expressed a desire to utilize Chinese expertise to promote modern technology in agriculture. The Chinese ambassador praised the development initiatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and assured further enhancement of cooperation between the two sides.