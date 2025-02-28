Banks to remain closed on Monday

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced that all banks and financial institutions will remain closed on the 1st of Ramazan for Zakat deduction.

According to an official notification, the employees will report to work and perform their duties as usual; however, public transactions will not take place.

It is likely that Ramazan will begin in Pakistan on March 2, 2025, depending upon sighting of moon. According to SUPARCO, the Ramazan crescent is expected to be sighted on February 28.

The banks and financial institutions will be closed on Saturday and Sunday (March 1 and 2) as weekly holiday. They will be closed to public dealing on Monday, March 3, for Zakat deduction.