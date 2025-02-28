Abu Dhabi’s crown prince reaffirms support to Pakistan’s economic uplift

The government and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday signed five accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields on the occasion of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in the Middle East and a major source of remittances, with a large Pakistani expatriate population living and working there.

The documents were signed in different fields, including banking, railways, mining and infrastructural investment. The crown prince and the prime minister witnessed the ceremony as officials from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in various fields.

Federal cabinet members, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and members of the UAE delegation were also present.

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince later met PM Shehbaz and discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Welcoming the crown prince, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further strengthen its historic and fraternal bonds with the UAE.

Recalling his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, Shehbaz said that it was a matter of huge satisfaction that the two countries were now working more closely than ever before to transform their excellent political ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The premier also said that the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line was discussed during his recent visit to Uzbekistan, which showed keen interest in the project. He added that the project wouls benefit the ports of Gwadar and Abu Dhabi and would prove to be a game changer for the whole region.

PM Shehbaz lauded the UAE’s consistent and strong support for Pakistan in various fields, including at difficult times. He deeply appreciated the keen interest shown by the UAE in expanding its investment portfolio in Pakistan and remarked that the recent successful investment initiatives between various Pakistani entities and Abu Dhabi Ports were a shining example of this “robust and ever-expanding cooperation”.

Sheikh Khaled, who was accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders, thanked the premier and reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity.

“We held the most fruitful discussions and resolved to further strengthen our excellent bilateral ties, through enhanced trade, investment & energy cooperation. With the encouragement and support of the UAE’s royal family, Pakistan-UAE ties are growing from strength to strength!” PM Shehbaz said in a post on X about the talks.

Upon his arrival at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad, the Abu Dhabi crown prince was presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of the armed forces, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The national anthems of both countries were played, while a cultural troupe representing all four provinces also performed on the occasion.

The crown prince landed earlier in the day at Rawalpindi’s Nur Khan Airbase as he began his one-day official visit, which is focused on investment and economic cooperation.

He was received by President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari. Other cabinet members, along with senior diplomatic and government officials, were present as well.

Prince Khaled shook hands with the president, the premier, and the deputy PM as they greeted him, while two children clad in traditional dress presented him with bouquets.

The venue was decorated with the flags of Pakistan and the UAE while a group of kids also welcomed the dignitary by waving the flags of both countries.

The crown prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as prominent business leaders.

