Federal cabinet swells to 46 as new ministers sworn in

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led coalition government expanded its federal cabinet after new federal ministers and state ministers took oath at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the new federal cabinet members in the ceremony attended by PM Shehbaz, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani and senior officials.

The induction of 12 federal ministers, 9 state ministers, and three advisers to the federal cabinet saw the inclusion of the coalition parties in the PM Shehbaz-led government.

Hanif Abbasi, Moeen Watto, Mustafa Kamal, Sardar Yousuf, Aurangzeb Katchi, Rana Mubashir, Raza Hayat Hiraj, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry were among the newcomers who took oath as federal ministers.

Additionally, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shaza Fatima, Junaid Anwar, and Khalid Magsi, have also taken oaths as federal ministers.

Talal Chaudhry, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Malik Rasheed, Kheal Das Kohistani, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Mukhtar Bharath, Aun Chaudhry, and Wajiha Qamar were among the new state ministers.

Overall 27 members had to take oath , however, a federal minister – Imran Shah – and two state ministers – Shezra and Armghan – failed to reach on time due to a traffic jam.

Some ministers may see their portfolios reassigned, while others could be removed altogether, sources said.

The sources said that Abbasi may be appointed as the Minister for Railways, while Chaudhry is expected to take charge of the Ministry of National Health Services. Magsi is likely to be given the Ministry of Communications, whereas Kamal may be assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Currently, the Ministry of Science and Technology is held by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who also oversees the Ministry of Federal Education.

However, the sources revealed that while Kamal may take over science and technology, Siddiqui will retain his position as Minister for Federal Education..