Opp alliance demands transparent polls, release of political prisoners

The coalition of several opposition parties, under the banner of the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), held their two-day conference after participating leaders forced their way into the hotel hosting the moot.

The two-day conference took place at a local hotel in Islamabad on the second and final day, with the opposition accusing the government of pressuring the hotel administration to cancel the event’s permission.

During the first day, the opposition alliance discussed various issues, including freedom of speech and political instability in the country, constitutional breaches, and human rights violations.

Meanwhile, as Islamabad authorities sealed the local today to prevent the opposition parties’ conference from taking place, some leaders climbed over the gate to enter the venue.

According to media reports, the administration had locked the premises beforehand. Police told the participants that no such gathering had been permitted.

With official approval denied, some opposition leaders scaled the hotel gate and unlocked the main entrance from inside, allowing others to enter.

Among those who managed to enter were opposition leaders TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Subsequently, the opposition leaders announced that they would hold the conference in the hotel lobby, while police personnel and FC units remained stationed outside.

The opposition alliance rejected the results of the February 2024 election and demanded transparent polls be held across the country, calling on the government to release all political prisoners and ensure rule of law.

The leading opposition parties accuse the ruling coalition government of cracking down on their supporters, resorting to rights abuses, interfering in judicial matters and passing legislation to stifle dissent. The government rejects these allegations and accuses the opposition of creating hurdles in its mission to reform Pakistan’s economy.

“The results of the rigged elections of Feb. 8, 2024, are responsible for the current political, economic and social crisis in the country,” a joint statement from the TTAP said.

“Our constitution does not allow any Pakistani citizen to be harassed, arrested or imprisoned for participating in political activity and all political prisoners should be released immediately,” it added.

The opposition alliance said Pakistan’s current parliament does not have any moral, political or legal status, demanding the government abolish the recently approved amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) act as they aim to stifle dissent.

“The only solution to the current crisis in the country is the holding of free, transparent and fair elections,” the statement read.

The alliance called on Pakistan’s political leaders to formulate a unified strategy to ensure stability and put the country on the path to development through a “national dialogue.”

“The opposition parties of Pakistan pledge to continue the collective practical struggle to implement the provisions of this agreement and this struggle will continue until the problems of Pakistan are resolved and the welfare of the people is ensured,” the statement said.

SIC chief Raza, while speaking at the conference, condemned the attempts to obstruct the event, saying that efforts were made to prevent the gathering from taking place.

He criticised the restrictions on political discourse, remarking that even a small group of individuals can no longer hold discussions in the capital.

Raza highlighted that the attendees included members of the National Assembly and Senate. Expressing his concern over the state of democracy, he said that it was at least reassuring that voices advocating for constitutional supremacy were still being raised.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed that the people have risen and their voices cannot be silenced. He declared the opposition’s conference a success, highlighting the growing public dissent against the current administration.

Gohar, speaking to journalists in the federal capital, stressed the need for judicial independence and the rule of law, emphasising that a fair and impartial judiciary is crucial for democracy.

He revealed that there had been a suggestion to hold the conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, but the committee decided on the current venue.

He clarified that this movement is not about revolution but about amplifying the people’s voice, which has already gained momentum.

Criticising the government, he remarked that those in power lack public support and legitimacy.

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, while addressing the opposition parties’ conference, criticised the government for suppressing dissent and restricting political freedoms.

He said that independent thought could not be silenced and vowed not to allow such restrictions. Khokhar accused the authorities of withholding Sindh’s water rights and denying the province its due share.

Condemning the suppression of opposition voices, he said that constitutional violations were ongoing. He also criticised the attempts to prevent the conference.

Liaqat Baloch, Deputy Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami, while speaking at the opposition parties’ conference, criticised the government for obstructing democratic processes.

He said that those in power become “blind and deaf to the realities around them”, resorting to every possible measure to impose restrictions. The JI leader expressed deep concern over the threats facing the federation.

The JI leader strongly condemned curbs on freedom of expression, calling them unacceptable. He warned that when fundamental rights are taken away, people are forced to seek alternative means to make their voices heard.