Sindh announces ‘pink EV motorcycles’ for female students, working women

The Sindh cabinet has approved the establishment of the ‘Dow Science Foundation’ under the management of Dow Medical University, the transfer of Mehar Polytechnic Institute to ZBIST, the procurement of double-decker buses and additional electric buses, the automation of anti-narcotics records, the provision of free pink bus service for women, the installation of a transmission line to Dhabeji for the Karachi Water and Sewerage Project, the registration of double-cabin vehicles under a single category, and the review of costs for the Kalri Baghar Feeder and Keenjhar Lake expansion project under the K-4 initiative.

Addressing a press conference after the Sindh cabinet meeting, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, approved the establishment of the ‘Dow Science Foundation’ under the management of Dow Medical University. Under this program, Dow Science Foundation Company will manufacture medicine, vaccines, and other forms of treatment against snake and rabid dog bites.

He added that the cabinet had approved the transfer of Mehar Polytechnic Institute to SZBIST, which will provide opportunities of employment and skill development for the youth of the area. Additionally, the Sindh cabinet decided to procure more buses for the people of Sindh, including the approval of double-decker buses. The meeting also reviewed and approved the cost of the Kalri Baghar Feeder and Keenjhar Lake expansion project under the K-4 initiative.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh cabinet has decided to automate the anti-narcotics record. He noted that previously, people registered double-cabin vehicles under commercial categories to evade taxes while using them for personal purposes. The cabinet has now abolished this practice, ensuring that all such vehicles will be registered under a single category, preventing tax evasion. Additionally, the Sindh cabinet approved allocating funds from the open auction of premium number plates for the construction of houses for flood victims. The Sindh government has decided that these funds will be directed to the Sindh People’s Housing Scheme.

He stated that, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, the process of issuing premium number plates had been initiated. He added that a number plate worth ten crores had already been sold. The Sindh cabinet has approved that the funds collected from this initiative will be allocated to the Sindh People’s Housing Scheme.

Sharjeel Inam Memon revealed that the Sindh cabinet also agreed to purchase additional electric buses. He had reminded that when Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, for the first time as PM, visited Karachi, he had promised to provide 180 buses to Sindh during a meeting. In response, the Sindh government had pledged to match the number of buses provided by the federal government, requesting a total of 360 buses. However, despite the Prime Minister’s promise, not a single bus was allocated to Sindh in the 2024-2025 budget. He added that the Sindh government has decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister, as a whole year has passed without the delivery of the promised buses. He reiterated that they will once again request the Prime Minister to honor his commitment to the people of Sindh and provide the pledged buses.

He stated that the Sindh government is investing $1.6 billion in water projects for Karachi, marking a significant initiative for the city’s residents. Additionally, with the support of the World Bank, the Energy Department has been providing solar systems to 250,000 homes. In today’s cabinet meeting, approval was granted to extend this initiative by providing solar systems to an additional 50,000 homes.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the Sindh Transport Department will provide pink scooters to women free of cost. Women with a valid two-wheeler license will be eligible to receive these scooters, which will be distributed through an open balloting process within a few weeks. To ensure transparency, the balloting will be conducted in front of the media every month. The scooters will be given to students, businesswomen, and employed women. Additionally, the Transport Department will offer bike-riding training for women, with lady instructors appointed to facilitate the training.

He stated that this initiative by the Sindh government will play a significant role in empowering women. He emphasized that the PPP has always worked for women’s empowerment in every tenure of its government. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto established Pakistan’s first Women’s Bank and Women’s Police Station, while President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). Under the People’s Housing Scheme, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari granted home ownership rights to women. Additionally, President Asif Ali Zardari established Pakistan’s first women’s cadet colleges in Nawabshah and Larkana.

He further announced that the Sindh government is now introducing pink taxis for women. Reflecting on the past, he noted that 15 to 20 years ago, many women were unable to even cast their votes, but the PPP fought for their rights. He reaffirmed that empowering women was Shaheed Bibi’s vision, which continues to be upheld today by President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that those responsible for inciting the arson and siege by Farooq Sattar and his party are now all in jail, so Farooq Sattar should be released.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon acknowledged the challenges faced in the Red Line BRT project, stating that the biggest challenge is the transfer of utilities. He explained that working in urban areas is particularly difficult due to the presence of these utilities.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the federal government has written a letter to the Sindh government, stating that the deal made with the IMF must be followed, as the federal government is bound by it. He explained that the Sindh government is taking difficult steps to benefit the farmers, with the aim of ensuring that farmers do not suffer and that the people receive affordable wheat.

He mentioned that the government was advised not to increase the support price of wheat, while also being instructed to maintain a certain quantity of wheat. Protective measures are being taken for the wheat stored in godowns. However, he added that the Sindh Chief Minister and the Sindh government are very concerned for the farmers, especially with fears of a 20 percent decrease in wheat production this year. He reiterated that, despite the restrictions from the IMF, the Sindh government is seriously searching for more meaningful solutions for its farmers.