Electricity prices likely to decrease by Rs2 per unit

In a major relief for power consumers in Pakistan, the electricity prices are likely to decrease by Rs2 per unit. According to a proposal submitted by power distribution companies to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the reduction is part of the quarterly adjustment for January and is expected to provide relief to consumers across the country. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has requested the price reduction under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism. According to the CPPA, the cost of electricity generation in January was Rs10.78 per unit, while the reference fuel cost was Rs13.01 per unit. In January, the power generation mix consisted of 10.63% hydel, 15.56% coal, 8.53% imported coal, 1.35% furnace oil, 13.11% local gas, 18.92% imported LNG, and 26.61% nuclear fuel ¹. The NEPRA will hear the CPPA’s request today.