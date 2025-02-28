Media’s vital role in population management & sustainable growth

Pakistan, with a population of 255 (estimated as of end 2024) million and growing, stands at a pivotal juncture where strategic population management is essential for sustainable national prosperity. As one of the world’s most populous countries, our trajectory towards 380-400 million people by 2050 presents both opportunities and significant socio-economic challenges. We urge the media to take an active role in shaping public awareness and fostering a discourse on this critical issue that helps to prepare our beloved country for existing / future challenges.

The Challenge

The situation presents two fundamental challenges:

1. Managing the Existing Population: With one of the largest youths, the challenge is to manage the existing population with the state of economy that we have within the framework of politico-socio and security situation. If not handled with a combination of visionary prudence & diligence, the youth will edge to despondence or vie for journey abroad.

2. Controlling Future Population Growth: Promoting awareness about economic and social impacts, and developing policies that encourage sustainable demographic trends. Responsible family planning may be kept less visible / talked about, but desirable end.

The Significance

Unchecked population growth is a ticking challenge with potential to become a defying encounter, if not unmanageable, especially in the context of healthcare, education, housing, and job opportunities. A well-managed population strategy can position Pakistan for sustainable progress. Several countries, such as China, South Korea, and Japan, have addressed similar challenges through strategic planning, offering valuable lessons that can be adapted to Pakistan’s unique socio-economic (as well as religious-cultural) landscape.

Request From Media

The media plays an indispensable role in leading to informed discussions, dispelling misconceptions, and guiding the public to responsible population management. While policy initiatives may be coming in simultaneously or follow on the heels of such media initiative, your assistance in this regard can help bridge the gap between policy initiatives and public understanding.

Above in view, we request / encourage media to take the lead to:-

“Initiate and sustain a national debate / dialogue on the socio-economic implications of disproportionate & rapid population growth.

“Collaborate with experts, policymakers, and influencers to create impactful content that resonates with the public.

“Highlight global best practices and their relevance to Pakistan’s development trajectory.