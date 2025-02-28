Philip Morris builds local factory for ZYN Oral Nicotine Pouches

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), one of the leading cigarette manufacturers in Pakistan, has taken a major step towards facilitating access to better combustion-free alternatives to adult smokers by localizing the manufacturing of ZYN Oral Nicotine Pouches at its Sahiwal facility. The localization process is in two steps beginning with the packaging of imported raw materials into finished goods which has already begun. The process will be expanded into end-to-end manufacturing of the nicotine pouches locally in the second phase.