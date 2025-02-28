Indomitable Resolve

As the much-anticipated sixth anniversary of Surprise Day approaches, Indians are once again seen seething with frustration over the setback delivered to them by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during the Pulwama showdown. The PAF, renowned for its technological and operational excellence, remains steadfast in its resolve, with a reputation bolstered by years of commitment and capability. On February 26, 2019, tensions between India and Pakistan reached a critical juncture when Indian Air Force (IAF) jets intruded into Pakistan’s airspace. This event, which was widely covered in international media, raised alarms about the possibility of a full-scale war between the nuclear-armed neighbors. However, the events of February 27, 2019, would go down in history as a defining moment, when Pakistan, in response to India’s aggression, exhibited its might and technological prowess, successfully shooting down two Indian fighter planes.

On February 26, 2019, India launched airstrikes against what it alleged to be a terrorist training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot region. The Indian government described the strikes as “pre-emptive” measures, aimed at preventing future terrorist attacks on Indian soil. Airborne Early Warning Systems (AWACS) were deployed to support the mission, which involved Mirage-2000 fighter jets, armed with Israeli bombs and missiles. The Indian government claimed that the strikes resulted in the deaths of over 300 terrorists. However, Pakistan, along with several international media outlets that visited the site, vehemently disputed this assertion, revealing that there had been no casualties and that the bombs targeted a regular religious school for children.

The following day, Pakistan’s military responded decisively by shooting down two Indian Air Force fighter jets over the disputed Kashmir region. The wreckage and one pilot from the MiG-21 jet fell into Pakistani territory, while the Sukhoi Su-30 jet crashed on the Indian side of the border. Pakistan’s response on February 27, 2019, was one of defense and retribution. In retaliation for India’s airstrikes, Pakistan’s military launched its own strikes against Indian military positions along the Line of Control (LoC), the dividing line between Indian-administered and Pakistani-administered Kashmir. Pakistan maintained that its strikes were carried out in self-defense and intentionally avoided civilian casualties.

The IAF quickly acknowledged the loss of one of its aircraft and reported that a pilot was missing. In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan released a video of a blindfolded man, who identified himself as the captured Indian pilot. Pakistan’s government hailed “Operation Swift Retort” as a successful reprisal for India’s aggression. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, addressing the event, described the PAF’s swift response as a testament to the country’s steadfast commitment, capability, and capacity to defeat India’s malicious designs. Pakistani government immediately called for dialogue, warning that escalation would have grave consequences. In a symbolic gesture of peace, Pakistan not only engaged in diplomatic efforts but also presented the captured Indian pilot with a “hot cup of tea”—an act that the pilot later referred to as “fantastic.” This gesture exemplified Pakistan’s resolve to de-escalate tensions while also sending a clear message of peaceful coexistence.

On February 27, 2019, Pakistan’s approach was one of resolute defense, remarkable restraint, and deft political maneuvering. While Pakistan responded to India’s aggression with military force, it simultaneously advocated for dialogue and sought to avoid further escalation. The PAF’s rapid and effective response underscored its ability to defend national interests and deter future aggression. Moreover, the PAF demonstrated its capability to strike targets deep within enemy territory, beyond the reach of ground-based troops. Despite India’s failed attempt to strike deep into Pakistan following the false flag operation in Pulwama, Pakistan’s counterattack on February 27 highlighted its technological superiority, dispelling the illusion of Indian military dominance.

While Pakistan’s military remains committed to safeguarding the nation’s air, ground, and maritime frontiers, certain political factions have sought to tarnish the reputation of the Pakistan Armed Forces. These anti-Pakistan groups, fearful of the Pakistan’s security apparatus’ success, have resorted to spreading fabricated stories in their propaganda efforts. Such baseless attacks, devoid of any substantial evidence, are deeply condemnable. Those who believe they can use deceptive tactics to create divisions within Pakistan’s society and its armed forces must recognize that their narrative is fundamentally flawed and will ultimately fade. Any attempt to create divisions within the ranks of the Pakistani Military will be met with a swift and forceful response from both the military and the nation.

The PAF is a highly capable and dynamic institution that has repeatedly demonstrated its proficiency in a variety of areas, including Operation Swift Retort, border monitoring, and counter-terrorism operations. The PAF’s impressive achievements in acquiring cutting-edge technologies and capabilities are recognized not only within Pakistan but also on the global stage. The leadership’s unwavering commitment cannot be undermined by the malicious efforts of a few. The nation, resolute in its support for the armed forces, stands united, backed by a deep sense of patriotic fervor and nationalism.

Ahmad Ali is a research fellow at Epis Think-tank Germany and an intern at Kashmir institute of International relations. His fields of studies include Foreign Policy and Conflict Resolution. He can be reached at Ali7664556@gmail.com