Pakistan, Japan hold 4th round of counter-terrorism talks

The 4th Round of Pakistan-Japan Counter-Terrorism Consultations was convened in Tokyo. The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Secretary (UN), Nabeel Munir, while the Japanese side was led by Ambassador in charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism and International Organized Crime of Japan, Minami Hiroyuki.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, during the discussion, the two sides assessed evolving terrorist threats at national and regional level and reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

Pakistan side briefed on its recent policy measures and enforcement actions, highlighting progress in countering financing of terrorism, dismantling terrorist networks and enhancing border security.

Both sides explored areas for greater bilateral cooperation, including capacity-building initiatives and solutions based on emerging technologies.