Ruet-e-Hilal committee to convene tomorrow for Ramazan moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on the evening of Friday, February 28 (29th Shaban ) in Peshawar to sight the moon for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1446 AH.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. Aiming for a unified start to the holy month across Pakistan, the government has convened the meeting in Peshawar.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the meeting will be held at the Auqaf Department building in Peshawar, while zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will convene simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold its session at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in the federal capital.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees will hold separate meetings in their respective regions, but the final decision on moon sighting will come from the central body.

On the other hand, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has forecast that the Ramazan moon will be sighted on March 1. Therefore, Ramazan will begin on March 2.

According to SUPARCO, the new moon will be born on Feb 28, 2025, at 05:45 PST and at sunset on Feb 28, the moon’s age will be 12 hours, and its altitude will be 5 degrees. Due to its low altitude and distance, the crescent sighting will be difficult. The age of moon should be 19 hours for any sighting, the spokesperson said.