KP govt announces Ramazan, Eid packages for million families

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday announced the distribution of Ramazan and Eid packages this year as well.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government had decided to provide a Ramazan and Eid packages again this year, which would be given to deserving families in the province, adding that each deserving family would be provided with Rs10,000.

He stated that the relief package would be provided to more than 1 million deserving families in the province.

He further mentioned that the relief package would be distributed to the deserving families through banks and EasyPaisa before the 15th of Ramazan, and the government would bear any additional transfer charges to ensure that the full amount reached the deserving individuals.

Saif went on to say that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had directed that the relief package be delivered to the deserving individuals with complete transparency.

“The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also instructed that orphans and those affected by terrorism be given priority for receiving the package,” he added.