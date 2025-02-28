Abandoned!

What is Pakistan’s cricket story? A disgraceful exit from an event long-awaited, that too, on its home ground? A pinching diktat that we kept missing the stations on too many occassions to the point that there’s no upturn left? Without losing a single wicket on Thursday, Shaheens’ innings ended with a wet whimper; their pride and hope for cricket to return home, all dissipating into thin air.

For the Men in Green, this unceremonial exit should be a somber reflection of a broken cricketing dream, marked by mismanagement, lackluster performances, and a failure to rise to the occasion when it mattered most. Watching the matches felt less like cheering for a national team and more like witnessing a tragic farce unfold on the global stage.

It is astonishing how a team with such immense potential could allow itself to be dismantled by more strategic and cohesive rivals. Decisions made-or not made-were bereft of foresight and ambition. Where was the plan for countering aggressive bowling attacks? Why did batting strategies falter against teams that exploited our weaknesses? These questions cling to the hearts of fans who deserved far better.

The leadership of the team must also shoulder its share of the blame. Captaincy is not just about donning an armband; it is about instilling confidence, commanding respect, and making split-second decisions under the fiercest of pressures. What hint do we need to read the scathing writing on the wall: No Babar or Shaheen can work wonders unless they realise their responsibility towards the whole team.

Moreover, the discontent runs deeper than mere on-field failures. It reflects a systemic issue within Pakistan cricket-a program mired in inconsistency, poor talent management, and an alarming disconnect from the grassroots level. Young players with promise are left in the shadows, while so-called stars stutter through lackluster seasons, yet still keep their places due to favoritism and political maneuvering.

The heart of Pakistan cricket beats vibrantly within its fans; it is they who endure the highs and lows, rallying behind their team with unwavering loyalty. But after this disheartening exit, that loyalty feels strained.

The road to redemption, henceforth, will be long and arduous, but it is essential for restoring the glory of Pakistan cricket. The Champions Trophy should serve as a wake-up call-a stark reminder that mediocrity will not be tolerated. But first, it must confront its failures head-on and undertake the hard work necessary to restore the pride and passion that once defined it. *