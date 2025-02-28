Cracks in The Taliban

IAG’s three-year authoritarian rule now seems to be heading towards its logical conclusion as serious differences have developed between their senior leadership over governance and corruption issues.

A major development in this regard is the story of Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban’s deputy foreign minister, who reportedly left in January 2025 after openly criticizing Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada for his strict stance on girls’ education. Furthermore, he termed Kabul’s anti-women policies as violations of Islamic teachings. However, the Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, has downplayed news of brewing internal rifts within the Taliban ranks.

Adding to IAG’s challenges, Taliban Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharia has resigned while exposing deep-rooted corruption within the group, calling officials “thieves, traitors, and corrupt.”

The growing internal rift in the Taliban’s ranks is a reaction to Mullah Akhunzada’s policy of rigidity and resistance to voices of reason. When the Taliban assumed power, they claimed to bring justice and order, but after three years of rule, the resignation of one of their own ministers is proof that their priorities are altogether different.

In a situation where a top Taliban official openly condemns their corruption, it reaffirms that the group is not just incompetent but is actively exploiting Afghanistan’s resources for personal gain while the people suffer. The developments mentioned above prove they are incapable of running a country. Their greed and mismanagement are destroying Afghanistan’s economy, institutions, and international credibility.

Besides their internal issues, there is no good news for IAG internationally, as the Trump administration has announced a cessation of U.S. aid to Afghanistan. Following this decision, government and private NGOs are likely to halt their operations in the health and social development sectors. This development will have far-reaching consequences for the people of Afghanistan, as IAG has no capacity to manage health and social development sectors. Kabul has also imposed sanctions on polio vaccination, with Pakistan being the most affected country, having reported 80 polio cases last year. Pakistan and Kabul’s neighboring countries cannot afford to be oblivious to the developments, as increasing internal rifts, economic issues, and global isolation are likely to bring chaos, adding to the misery of millions of Afghan people. Most importantly, terrorist groups like TTP and ISKP would take advantage of this chaos.

In the prevailing situation, the only way forward for the IAG regime is to rethink their policies, listen to dissident voices, and abandon anti-women policies. Lastly, they must fulfill the commitment made under the Doha Accord by securing their soil from the spread of terrorism across the border.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.