Pakistan marks 6th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’

Pakistan on Thursday observed the sixth anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort,” a significant military victory by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) against India

On February 27, 2019, the PAF successfully shot down an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet over Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), following a series of provocative actions by India.

The events leading up to the operation began a day earlier when India violated the Line of Control (LoC) during its “Balakot Strikes” by sending military aircraft into Pakistani airspace.

After India dropped a payload in an open area, the PAF responded by sending jets across the LoC, issuing warning shots, and locking onto Indian military positions.

When India attempted to retaliate by sending more jets, the PAF successfully downed two Indian aircraft in an aerial dogfight.

One of the Indian pilots, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was arrested and later released as a goodwill gesture.

In recognition of their bravery, the PAF pilots who brought down the Indian jets were awarded military honours, including Sitara-e-Jur’at (Star of Valour) for Wg Cmdr Noman Ali Khan and Tamgha-e-Jur’at (Medal of Valour) for Group Captain Faheem Ahmad Khan and Sq Ldr Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui.

The operation marked a powerful message about Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It also demonstrated the operational excellence and preparedness of Pakistan’s armed forces, reaffirming their capability to deter aggression and maintain control over the region.

On this anniversary, Pakistan’s top military leadership, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, paid tribute to the armed forces’ courage and professionalism. They reiterated the nation’s dedication to ensuring security and contributing to regional peace.

The military leadership emphasised their continuous readiness to address any threats to national security, ensuring the trust and confidence placed in them by the people of Pakistan is upheld. The forces remain vigilant in their pursuit of peace, stability, and harmony both within the country and beyond its borders.

On the other hand, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military, has released a patriotic anthem titled Dushmanna Sunn to commemorate six years since Operation Swift Retort, a key moment in Pakistan’s defence history.

The anthem’s lyrics were written by Ahmed Azeem, while Kamran Allah Khan composed and performed the song.

ISPR described the release as a “roar against any adversary” and a reminder that Pakistan would respond decisively to any aggression.

Operation Swift Retort remains a defining moment in Pakistan’s military history, often cited as an example of the country’s preparedness against external threats.

The anniversary serves as a reaffirmation of its defence policies and strategic deterrence.