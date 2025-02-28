Employers responsible for insurance, safety training journalists: SCPJMP

A meeting of the Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners was held today at the Sindh Archives, chaired by the newly appointed Chairman of the Commission, Aijaz Ahmed Memon. The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Mr. Nadeemur Rehman Memon, Dr. Jabbar Khattak representing the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Mr. Mazhar Abbas from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan representing the Sindh Human Rights Commission, Mr. Ubaidullah Khan from the All Pakistan Newspaper Employees Confederation (APNEC), Deputy Secretary Fatah Ali Rahmoon representing the Home Department, and Secretary of the Commission Saeed Memon.

The meeting discussed various agenda items, including the challenges faced by journalists in Sindh and their possible solutions. Special attention was given to the cases of Sukkur division journalists Nasrullah Gaddani, Jan Muhammad Mahar, and Haider Mastoi. The Commission deemed the reports submitted by Sukkur police on the cases of Jan Muhammad Mahar and Haider Mastoi as unsatisfactory. It was decided that the Commission would formally write to the Inspector General of Sindh Police, directing a representative officer from Sukkur division to brief the Commission in its next meeting on the status of the cases of Nasrullah Gaddani, Jan Muhammad Mahar, and Haider Mastoi.

Additionally, the Commission resolved to issue letters to all media owners, reminding them of their legal obligation under Article 15 of the Sindh Protection of Journalists Act 2021. This provision mandates that media employers must ensure both the insurance and safety training of their journalists. The Commission emphasized that strict compliance with this requirement is essential for the effective implementation of the law designed to safeguard journalists. Following the meeting, Commission members visited the Commission’s office at Sindh Archives, where they were briefed on the progress made regarding office operations and the official website. The Commission members expressed satisfaction with the developments.