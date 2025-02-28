Elahi gets permanent exemption in corruption reference

An accountability court in Lahore granted permanent exemption from appearance to former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi in a corruption and kickback reference related to development projects in Gujrat, Express News reported on Thursday.

The court allowed the exemption on medical grounds and appointed Anwar Hussain as Elahi’s pleader to appear on his behalf during proceedings. Elahi’s pleader appeared before the court, while former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was absent. The court adjourned the hearing due to the absence of other accused in the case. The reference alleges financial irregularities in Gujrat’s development projects during Elahi’s tenure.

Last month, an accountability court formally indicted Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference linked to alleged corruption in development projects. Elahi appeared before the court to deny the charges, which include receiving kickbacks through his former principal secretary, Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The reference alleges that Bhatti facilitated the appointments of preferred officials in the Punjab Highway Department to execute the scheme.

During the hearing, court staff completed Elahi’s attendance in his vehicle, where he signed the charge sheet.

Judge Zubair Shehzad Kiyani presided over the session, stating that delays caused by the accused’s tactics had necessitated a phased indictment process.

Several other co-accused, including Bhatti, have already been charged.

The NAB claims Elahi, alongside his son Moonis Elahi, orchestrated the scheme, taking bribes under the guise of development initiatives in Gujrat.

The court expressed frustration with recurring medical exemptions filed by the defence, which often disrupted proceedings.