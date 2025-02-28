PTA highlights challenges in 5G spectrum auction

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed the Senate Committee on IT and Telecom that the auction for 5G spectrum faces several challenges. The PTA emphasised the need for a larger spectrum for 5G services, while also pointing out key issues regarding its implementation.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom was held at the Parliament House on Thursday. PTA officials briefed the committee on the 5G auction policy, highlighting the requirement for a policy directive from the government for the new spectrum.

The officials noted that a trial for 5G was approved in 2017, and an advisory committee has been formed to oversee progress in this regard.

According to the PTA officials, a consultant was hired in November of last year to assist in the 5G spectrum planning, and a report has already been submitted. They explained that 5G requires additional spectrum but noted that several challenges must be addressed.

The decision regarding the 5G spectrum would consider the involvement of three or four key players in the market. IT ministry officials shared with the committee that even after the launch of 5G, not all users would be able to transition to 5G services immediately, although, the spectrum would enhance the speeds of 3G and 4G networks. Currently, there are three categories of bands available for telecom use in Pakistan.

Furthermore, officials from the Universal Service Fund (USF) briefed the committee on the progress of telecom projects in rural areas over the past three years.

They stated that the USF’s mandate is to provide telecom services in underserved areas. In the last three years, 63 projects were completed in rural regions, bringing essential services to various villages.

However, Senator Humayun Mehmood raised concerns about complaints from areas in Balochistan, to which USF officials responded by citing security issues that led to service interruptions in certain regions. They also acknowledged challenges in completing projects in North and South Waziristan.